YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) -Watch the candidate's debate live online today, starting at 6 p.m.

The District 4 debate will feature Charlene Fernandez, Geraldine "Gerae" Peten, and Joel Johns facing off for the State House.

Lisa Otondo and Travis Angry will face off for State Senate.

If you would like to submit a question for the candidates, click here.

Arizona Clean Elections is sponsoring the debate and you can watch it here.