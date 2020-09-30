Renewed hope

News

Casey Kline reacts to the return of Mountain West football.

The waiting game appears to be over for Casey Kline and his Boise State Bronco football teammates.

Last week, the Mountain West Conference announced a condensed conference season is slated to begin on October 24th.

The news couldn't have come at a better time for Kline.

"It's kind of been for the last three weeks when we started to hear some noise, like around the country that conferences were coming back. So, we were kind of hoping it would happen. Our coach sent out a text to all of us with a football emoji and the screen shot of a the Mountain West announcement. So, we were all really excited. So, were just kind of ready to get it going."

The journey for Kline and his teammates has been a drawn out one.

Since the Coronavirus Pandemic shut down virtually every sport back in March, the wait has been on since then to determine when a season might be played.

Back in August, the MWC initially announced that a season would not be considered until next Spring.

But since the Big 10 Conference made it's decision to return to the field within the last month, the dominoes have fallen for the opportunity for other NCAA conferences to open back up; including the MWC.

Despite some concerns about season preparation time being less than a month, Kline believes he and his teammates have been ready for the start of play for a long time.

He especially sees this opening as an opportunity to shine in the months ahead.