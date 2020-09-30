Regional Center for Border Health to open “medical mall”

News

San Luis facility to offer variety of services

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Regional Center for Border Health (RCBH) is expanding it's medical services in San Luis, by giving patients a one-stop shop for various medical services.

The new facility is 68,000 square feet. It will include an urgent care center, an out-patient surgery center, a fully integrated clinic, cancer infusion center, woman's health center, wellness center, drive-thru pharmacy, and diagnostics center. There will even be a Starbucks.

The medical mall will even include a helipad to allow helicopters to transfer patients to Yuma Regional Medical Center or Phoenix hospital in the event of an emergency.

The new facility is expected to fully open by the end of the year. Beginning at the end of October, the facility will begin a phased opening.

Tonight on News 11's Evening Edition, Crystal Jimenez gets an inside look at the medical mall. You'll also hear from RCBH CEO Amanda Aguirre how the facility will benefit Yuma County.