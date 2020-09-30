Gov. Doug Ducey unveils new plan to issue DPS state troopers with body cams

News

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Governor Doug Ducey unveils a new plan on Wednesday to provide state troopers with body cameras.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety will issue 150 cameras to state troopers in rural and urban areas throughout the state.

The new plan will begin in the upcoming months.

The Governor plans to work with state lawmakers in the upcoming legislative session to secure funding to put a body-worn camera on every trooper.

“Increasing public trust and keeping our state troopers safe are issues on which we can all agree — and we plan to move forward on this good idea,” said Governor Ducey. “With this phased in approach, we can begin equipping state troopers with body-worn cameras while helping ensure the eventual full deployment of this equipment is a success. The men and women who put their lives on the line to keep our highways and communities safe deserve every protection we can give them. I intend to work with the Legislature next session to provide the necessary funding to extend this important effort agency-wide.”

In January, Gov. Ducey proposed funding equipment to all Arizona State Troopers with body-worn cameras, calling it an idea “backed by law enforcement and clear research.”

That plan had to be put on hold since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic slimmed-down budget to prepare for economic uncertainty.

Troopers will receive training on the use of body cams and its policies.

“Today’s announcement is the first step in achieving the important goal of equipping DPS troopers with body-worn cameras," said Arizona Department of Public Safety Director Colonel Heston Silbert. "We thank Governor Ducey for his continued and unwavering support for the Department of Public Safety.”