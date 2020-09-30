Skip to Content
News
By
Published 12:48 pm

City officials investigate police misconduct in Mexicali

Screen Shot 2020-09-30 at 11.05.21 AM

MEXICALI, B.C. (KYMA, KECY) - The municipal government in Mexicali removed six police officers after allegedly abusing authority, theft, and extortion against citizens.

The Attorney General Héctor Israel Ceseña says since the pandemic started, the number of complaints has decreased.

However, the Municipal Court has more than 1,900 folders containing complaints against police officers.

Ceseña says the municipal receivership is a control and surveillance body that can sanction the actions of public servants who incur any irregularities.

The municipal government continues to investigate the complaints.

Crime / Mexico / Top Stories

Sumiko Keil

Sumiko Keil has served as the Digital Content Producer since March 2019.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content