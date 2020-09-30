CHP: DUI driver arrested after striking two pedestrians

News

One victim survived, the other died at the scene

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Police arrested a man on Tuesday after he allegedly struck two people with his car while driving under the influence.

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) says it responded to a call just after 6 p.m. at the Interstate 8 and Dogwood Road for a report of a crash.

CHP says two pedestrians were standing on the side of the road checking their vehicle's engine when the suspect, traveling in a 2001 Honda, struck their car, hitting both pedestrians.

One of the pedestrians was killed at the scene.

Paramedics took the second victim, Gildardo Banuelos, to El Centro Regional Medical Center to treat his injuries. He was later flown out to Desert Regional Medical Center.

The suspect was also taken to the hospital and arrested shortly after for driving under the influence.

CHP says the suspect faces manslaughter charges.

The crash remains under investigation.