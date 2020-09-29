City of San Luis Founders Day Celebration

News

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of San Luis brings you its Founders Day celebration on Friday, October 2, 2020, at 7 p.m.

Musical performances are expected from Ritmo Latino, Norteño Plaza Nueva, and Banda Acelerada.

You can enjoy the music from your backyard.

The celebration will be streamed on the City’s official Facebook page.

To participate in the Founders Day Photo contest, send a picture of your backyard and carne asada celebration along with your name and phone number to their Facebook page.

All photos must be submitted by Monday, October 5, 2020.

Winners will be announced on Thursday, October 8, 2020.

“Continuing your safety as a top priority, we are excited to celebrate the City of San Luis Founders Day with you,” stated Mayor Gerardo Sanchez. “I hope you are ready for the musical performances, don’t forget to send your images over on how you and your family celebrate Founders Day,” he encouraged.

The City of San Luis was founded back in 1930 after the opening of the San Luis Port of Entry.

On September 4, 1979, the Yuma County Board of Supervisors formally named the City of San Luis as an official town. More than 33,000 residents live in San Luis and the number continues to grow rapidly.