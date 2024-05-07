Skip to Content
Technology

Apple unveils new iPads and chip during virtual event

By ,
today at 1:38 PM
Published 1:48 PM

CUPERTINO, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Apple announced new versions of its iPad Air and iPad Pro tablets in a video posted to their website on Tuesday.

The new iPad models are the first Apple has released since late 2022, the longest time the company has gone without updating the iPad product line since it first launched in 2011.

Billed as the company's thinnest device ever, the new iPads also use a new kind of display called the OLED, the same technology apple uses on its iPhones, and a new chip called the M4.

Apple CEO Tim Cook said this is "the biggest day for iPad since its introduction."

The new iPads are available for pre-order now and will go on sale next week.

Article Topic Follows: Technology

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content