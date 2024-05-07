Apple unveils new iPads and chip during virtual event

CUPERTINO, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Apple announced new versions of its iPad Air and iPad Pro tablets in a video posted to their website on Tuesday.

The new iPad models are the first Apple has released since late 2022, the longest time the company has gone without updating the iPad product line since it first launched in 2011.

Billed as the company's thinnest device ever, the new iPads also use a new kind of display called the OLED, the same technology apple uses on its iPhones, and a new chip called the M4.

Apple CEO Tim Cook said this is "the biggest day for iPad since its introduction."

The new iPads are available for pre-order now and will go on sale next week.