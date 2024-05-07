Mama bear taking a dip in a backyard pool

MONROVIA, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A mama bear obviously needed a little break from her cubs on a warm spring day, and decided to take a dip in a backyard pool.

The bear and her cubs strolled into the Monrovia, California backyard, peeked through the window, and didn't hesitate to move over to the pool area.

Before you know it, the mama bear is splashing in the pool as her adorable cubs cautiously remain poolside.

Footage captured shows a bear float sitting beside the pool, which probably made the trio feel right at home.

Ricky Martinez captured this cute video, to which he posted on his Instagram account, Monday afternoon while he was home for lunch. He says bear visits and other wildlife are not unusual in the community near Angeles National Forest, and that he is always left in awe when he sees a mama bear with her cubs.

The bears played in the backyard and climbed a tree before wandering off.