Surfing brings success for job seekers

Local experts say the internet is a great tool for landing your next position.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Finding a great job is rarely easy, but the coronavirus outbreak has made securing the perfect position even harder. That is unless you make use of an important tool that wasn't impacted by the pandemic at all: the internet.

Lea Soto Graham works with job hunters at Goodwill of Central and Northern Arizona. Graham says coronavirus concerns have many employers and organizations doing their recruiting and interviewing online. The virtual environment is a big change for many job seekers.

However, the change in location hasn't altered the need for research. Graham says applicants who do their homework always fare better than those who do not.

"You're going to want to look at the companies that are taking part in the virtual job fair and see what they're looking for, what kind of positions and are they open? Make sure that your resume and the language on it reflects how you would be a great fit for those roles. Look at the job description, see what they have on there and then connect your information on the resume to those open positions, so that it's the best fit." she advises.

Graham says the knowledge you gain from research will help you stand out from the crowd.

For more advice on landing a great job, or to find resources to help you findwork, just log on to Goodwills' website.