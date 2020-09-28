Red Cross in dire need of volunteers

News

Long-time volunteer describes essential duties

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Red Cross Yuma Chapter is looking for volunteers to help assist the community during times of need.

Naomi Johnston has volunteered with for the Red Cross for 10 years. During that time, she's deployed to other parts of Arizona, as well as to Texas, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

But Johnston says the work starts right here in Yuma. Over the years, she's helped fire victims, worked on blood drives, and even installed smoke detectors.

She says the work can be very rewarding, but admits the Red Cross really needs more people to help it continue its important work. If you're interested you can learn more about what it takes on the Red Cross' website.

News 11's Crystal Jimenez speaks with Johnston about what she does, and why she does it. You can hear that conversation later today on KYMA.com, or on Nightside.