Desert Valley Senior Center continues to feed seniors during COVID-19

SOMERTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Desert Valley Senior Center delivers more than 70 meals to Somerton residents who neglect their eating habits.

Francisca Álvarez, Site Manager of the Desert Valley Senior Center, says the company donated meals to its facilities. With the pandemic, they opted for a way not to expose the health of senior citizens.

1,200 meals are delivered each month.

So far, more than 150 people have benefited from their meals since March.

The center regularly consists of physical activities, local excursions, arts and crafts, singing and dancing, and games. Breakfast and lunch are served every day.

Due to the pandemic, they have not resumed these activities.

Residents say that although they continue to take advantage of the program, they miss returning to the facilities and living together.