County prosecutor calls for body cams for state troopers

Budget for DPS cameras lost to coronavirus

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The top prosecutor in Maricopa County called for all Arizona police officers to wear body cameras while on duty.

The call to action comes after the recent death of Dion Johnson, a Black man, at the hands DPS motorcycle trooper George Cervantes. Cervantes had neither a body-cam nor a dash camera to document the incident.

County Attorney Allister Adel wants to make the change now to preserve further evidence, and to help prevent future tragedies.

Department of Public Safety troopers do not wear body-cams.

Gov. Doug Ducey proposed the idea of equipping every state trooper with cameras earlier this year, but lawmakers cut it out of the budget to cope with coronavirus expenses and revenue losses.