YPD: Suspect accused of hitting two police vehicles before arrest

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department said a man hit two police vehicles as officers tried to serve him an outstanding arrest warrant.

The incident happened Wednesday right before 10 p.m. YPD said officers tried to stop 33-year-old Vicente Enriquez at the Jack in the Box located at 151 W. 16th Street.

That's when police said Enriquez drove his vehicle in reverse, ramming an occupied police vehicle. Police said he then drove forward, striking another police vehicle.

After leaving Jack in the Box, police said Enriquez hit a curb, disabling his car. That's when officers said he ran off to try and escape.

Police said Enriquez was ultimately caught near 16th Street and 4th Avenue.

Arizona court records show Enriquez has pleaded guilty to several charges in the past, including driving with a suspended license in 2005 and in 2009.

Police closed off 16th Street between 1st Avenue and 4th Avenue for several hours as they investigated the incident.

YPD encourages anyone with any information about this case to contact them at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.