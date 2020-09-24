Planning for the future of Yuma International Airport

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - What should the Yuma International Airport look like as it heads into the future? Airport managers want to hear your answers to that question.

The airport is finalizing its master plan for the next 20-years. It will include a blueprint for expansion, improvement, and expanded partnerships.

Airport officials plan to combine public input, with analytical and historical data to plot its course into the future.

Adding a service from a second airline is among their top priorities.

Another priority is moving passengers safely.

"There's never been a huge discussion about pandemics in any of our former master plans. So it has definitely created a different outlook for us." -Glady's Brown, Yuma International Airport Director

Brown says airport traffic dropped almost 80% when the pandemic hit. Car rental services dropped 95%.

Today on News 11's Early Edition, Crystal Jimenez takes a closer look at the airports priorities, and tells you how you can lend your opinion to the planning process.