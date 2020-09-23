YCSO: Registered sex offender in Yuma has new address

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) says a sex offender in Yuma changes address.

Neil Otto Hadden, 66, now lives at the 11000 block of S. Renee Avenue.

He is 5 feet, 6 inches tall, 178 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. He is not wanted by YCSO at this time.

On May 9, 1987, Hadden pled guilty in the San Diego County Superior Court in San Diego, California to Lewd and Lascivious Acts with a child under 14.

On March 26, 2009, Hadden pled guilty in the 17th Judicial District Court in Lafourche Parish, Louisiana, for not registering as a sex offender.

He is not currently on probation or parole.

Hadden is considered a Level 3 sex offender with a high risk to re-offend.