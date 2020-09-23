Protesters in Mexicali demand justice in dog’s death

News

Protesters want stricter animal cruelty laws

MEXICALI, B.C. (KYMA, KECY) - A dog is dead after being brutally attacked and mistreated in Mexicali. Even worse, animal lovers accused her owners of the abuse.

The dog, Milagros, died September 19. Animal activists say the dog suffered from deep burns and malnutrition.

On Wednesday morning, a group of animal rescuers, "For the Love of Them," demanded justice for the dog outside the government offices in Mexicali.

Protestors want Milagro's owners punished. In Baja California, the mistreatment of animals is a crime.

Denisse Sanchez, president of the group, said animal abuse is taken seriously in Mexicali. Sanchez says they get complaints every day about mistreated animals.