Firefighters knock down brushfire near canal

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Fire crews worked quickly to knock down a brush fire on Tuesday that briefly threatened nearby homes.

The Yuma Fire Department said the incident happened at 8:45 p.m. in the 1700 block of the East Main Canal.

Courtesy of Yuma Fire Department

After YFD arrived at the scene, it found a brush and several trees on fire believed to be endangering homes on the mesa, right above where the fire was burning.

Firefighters quickly contained the fire and knocked it down.

Thankfully, no homes were damaged. Fire crews said they didn't find additional hot spots.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.