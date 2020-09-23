Eric Trump visits Arizona for events

News

(KYMA, KECY) - Eric Trump is scheduled to take part in events on Wednesday in Glendale, Phoenix, and Chandler.

ABC 15 says he will be hosting a "Latinos for Trump" event in Phoenix.

He will then be a part of an 'Evangelicals for Trump: Praise, Prayer, and Patriotism' event joined by Pastor Paula White, Pastor Jentezen Franklin, Pastor Todd Lamphere, Bishop Harry Jackson, and Jonathan Cain.

On Tuesday, Donald Trump Jr. spoke at a Students for Trump event in Chandler.

AzFamily said this was the fifth Trump campaign event in Arizona in the past week.

President Donald Trump, Vice President Pence, his wife, and Ivanka Trump all came to the state last week for various roundtables and speaking events.