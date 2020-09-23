CBP agents find two undocumented immigrants stuffed inside trunk

News

The driver and his passenger now face human smuggling charges

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Border Patrol agents arrested two men for smuggling two undocumented immigrants in their vehicle.

The incident occurred last Saturday at the Highway 78 immigration checkpoint.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) sent a 2013 Chrysler o secondary inspection after a canine alerted to the vehicle. As agents searched the car, they found drugs and two men hiding in the trunk.

Agents said both men were sweating and seemed disoriented.

The undocumented immigrants were taken out of the trunk and said they had been there for an hour.

The driver and the passenger both had extensive criminal history.

Both were arrested, drugs were seized and so was the vehicle.