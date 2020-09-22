Trespassers suspected of starting structure fire

News

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY), An abandoned building next to Best Western Inn in Calexico caught on fire around 12:00 p.m.

Smoke filled up the sky and flames engulfed the building just feet from the hotel.

A captain with the Calexico Fire Department said there wasn't anyone inside the building, but a group of people were seen leaving the area.

“When we arrived on scene we did see transients leaving the area. We did report that to the officers, at this point the fire is still under investigation, we are looking at other areas surrounding the structure for possible video footage," said Eduardo Rivera, Calexico fire captain.