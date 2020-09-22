Somerton residents to vote on city ballot proposition 414

News

City Manager Jerry Cabrera encourages residents to vote 'Yes' on Prop 414

SOMERTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Newly appointed Somerton City Manager Jerry Cabrera says residents need to vote on Proposition 414 so that programs with the city don't get cut.

City clerks said they would be sending pamphlets to Somerton residents next week with more information on the ballots.

Cabrera said, "There are many ongoing things in the city, there is a whole room of options. The state alternative expanded limitation, and our general plan of 2020 in the future it's going to be in the ballot too."

Cabrera started his first day on the job as city administrator September 15. He is the former assistant superintendent of the Somerton Elementary School District. Cabrera was born in Yuma and has been a Somerton resident for many years.

His current plans include repairing water tanks in the city and investing in the infrastructure, commerce, public works, and recreational parks of Somerton.