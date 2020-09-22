Head-on crash leaves one dead and one seriously injured in Yuma

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - One person is dead, and one is seriously injured after a car crash on Monday morning in Yuma.

The crash occurred on Highway 95 and County 12½ Street.

The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) said a white 2019 Toyota Camry was traveling northbound on Highway 95 when a black 2013 Chrysler 300 traveled southbound on Highway 95.

Officials said the Chrysler crossed over the center lane and oncoming traffic crashing head-on with the Toyota Camry.

The driver of the Chrysler, Alan Munoz Jacquez, 19, of Somerton was taken to Yuma Regional Medical Center with serious injuries and was later flown to a Phoenix hospital.

The driver of the Toyota Camry, Oscar Leon, 58, of San Luis, Ariz., sustained fatal injuries and died at the scene.

The family of Mr. Leon has been notified.

This case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this case, please contact the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office at 928-783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous. You can also visit our website at www.yumacountysheriff.org to submit an anonymous tip.