Quick action averts potentially explosive problem in Somerton

Somerton Cocopah firefighters deal with gas line break before it becomes dangerous

SOMERTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Somerton Cocopah Fire Department (SCFD) dealt with a gas main rupture before it became dangerous.

A construction crew cut through a natural gas line with a backhoe just after seven Friday morning. SCFD crews rushed to the 600 block of Joshua Street to handle the leak.

SCFD on the scene of Friday's gas line break in Somerton

Firefighters determined the severity of the leak, and blocked off a safety perimeter. Meanwhile, Southwest Gas crews moved in to locate the trouble spots, and clamp off ruptured lines.

Fire crews stayed on scene for nearly an hour after gas workers stopped the leak. They wanted to make sure clamps were holding, and there was no risk of sparking a fire.

Natural gas is extremely flammable. Under circumstances like Friday's, even a small spark could set off an explosion.