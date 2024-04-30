Yuma represented well at AIA state tennis championships

Over a dozen student athletes from across Yuma County compete on Arizona's biggest prep tennis stage

PHOENIX, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Local athletes representing Kofa, Yuma, Gila Ridge and Yuma Catholic all competed at the AIA state tennis championships. All names provided are from local coaches. Teams that qualified include the Gila Ridge girls in Division I. Yuma Catholic boys and girls in Division III. All three lost in the opening round.

Individually, In boys Division I, Gila Ridge senior Drew Tams won his first match before falling in straight sets in the second round.

In girls Division I, Gila Ridge senior Sarah Emmons lost in the opening round.

In doubles competition, Hawk's juniors Faith Voorhies and Elisa Schmidt lost their opening round match

Gila Ridge senior Drew Tams

In girls Division II, Kofa senior Aliya Chavez won her opening match in three sets before falling in the second round in straight sets.

"Aliya is a senior who is a very consistent player and leader of the varsity team," Head Coach Joe Kochis said. "In the opening round at state, Aliya lost 7-5 in the first set but gathered herself in the second set to win 7-5. Aliya then took the third set tiebreaker 10-6 to move on. I think that two hour match and the short rest period hurt her in the next round."

Kofa senior Aliya Chavez

In boys Division II, Kofa senior Diego Ambriz also qualified but lost in straight sets in the opening round.

Kofa senior Diego Ambriz

Staying in boys Division II, Yuma freshman Jagmohinder (JJ) Singh Kaila also had a tough start falling in straight sets in the opening round.

Yuma freshman Jagmohinder Singh Kaila

In girls Division III doubles, The Olsen twins, freshmen Abbi and Claire advanced to the second round. Shamrock seniors Kayle Heidemann and Francheska Cha also qualified for state but lost in the opening round.

Yuma Catholic freshman Abbi and Claire Olsen

In girls singles, junior Grace Lanning advanced to the state quarterfinals. Sophomore Annie Scarborough also qualified but lost in the opening round in three sets.

Yuma Catholic junior Grace Lanning

"I am so proud of the achievement of our team," Yuma Catholic girls tennis head coach Kenneth Sandoval said. "Their hard work and teamwork made our team go to the state championship this year."

Yuma Catholic junior Ethan Gutierrez

In boys Division III, Yuma Catholic junior Ethan Gutierrez advanced to the state quarterfinals. Sophomore Austin Obika qualified and lost in the opening round.

Sophomore Austin Obika

In boys doubles, junior Brandom Bojorquez and freshman Marco Gutierrez qualified but lost in the first round.

Congrats on a great season to all of our local student athletes on a job well done.