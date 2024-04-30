Yuma represented well at AIA state tennis championships
Over a dozen student athletes from across Yuma County compete on Arizona's biggest prep tennis stage
PHOENIX, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Local athletes representing Kofa, Yuma, Gila Ridge and Yuma Catholic all competed at the AIA state tennis championships. All names provided are from local coaches. Teams that qualified include the Gila Ridge girls in Division I. Yuma Catholic boys and girls in Division III. All three lost in the opening round.
Individually, In boys Division I, Gila Ridge senior Drew Tams won his first match before falling in straight sets in the second round.
In girls Division I, Gila Ridge senior Sarah Emmons lost in the opening round.
In doubles competition, Hawk's juniors Faith Voorhies and Elisa Schmidt lost their opening round match
In girls Division II, Kofa senior Aliya Chavez won her opening match in three sets before falling in the second round in straight sets.
"Aliya is a senior who is a very consistent player and leader of the varsity team," Head Coach Joe Kochis said. "In the opening round at state, Aliya lost 7-5 in the first set but gathered herself in the second set to win 7-5. Aliya then took the third set tiebreaker 10-6 to move on. I think that two hour match and the short rest period hurt her in the next round."
In boys Division II, Kofa senior Diego Ambriz also qualified but lost in straight sets in the opening round.
Staying in boys Division II, Yuma freshman Jagmohinder (JJ) Singh Kaila also had a tough start falling in straight sets in the opening round.
In girls Division III doubles, The Olsen twins, freshmen Abbi and Claire advanced to the second round. Shamrock seniors Kayle Heidemann and Francheska Cha also qualified for state but lost in the opening round.
In girls singles, junior Grace Lanning advanced to the state quarterfinals. Sophomore Annie Scarborough also qualified but lost in the opening round in three sets.
"I am so proud of the achievement of our team," Yuma Catholic girls tennis head coach Kenneth Sandoval said. "Their hard work and teamwork made our team go to the state championship this year."
In boys Division III, Yuma Catholic junior Ethan Gutierrez advanced to the state quarterfinals. Sophomore Austin Obika qualified and lost in the opening round.
In boys doubles, junior Brandom Bojorquez and freshman Marco Gutierrez qualified but lost in the first round.
Congrats on a great season to all of our local student athletes on a job well done.