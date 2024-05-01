Beekeeper throws the first pitch after saving the Dodgers-Diamondbacks game from bees

PHOENIX (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Chase Field in Phoenix was all abuzz Tuesday night for the big Los Angeles Dodgers-Arizona Diamondbacks game, but not in a good way.

The game was delayed for nearly two hours because a colony of bees decided to build a hive atop the protective netting behind home plate.

Eventually, a beekeeper came to the rescue, spraying the swarm from a scissor lift and vacuuming the bees into sealed containers.

In under 10 minutes, the entire hive was gone and the crowd went wild!

But, the beekeeper's work wasn't quite done. He was invited to throw out the ceremonial first pitch to more cheers and chants for the "Bee Guy," and new baseball hero, of course! Then it was time to play ball!

It turned out to be an even later night than expected as the Diamondbacks went on to beat the Dodgers, four-to-three, in 10 innings.