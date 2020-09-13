Yuma Fire Department sent to fight Creek Fire in CA

News

Yuma and Imperial Valley firefighters will join the over 2,300 firefighters currently working on this fire

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma firefighters have been reassigned to help contain the wildfires in CA.

On September 5, 2020, firefighters from the Yuma Fire Department were deployed to the El Dorado Fire in the Yucaipa, CA area and were working structure protection assignments in various areas and neighborhoods, responding to any reports received of brush fires in the area that may be threatening those neighborhoods.

As of September 13, 2020, the team was released from the El Dorado Fire and reassigned to the Creek Fire in Fresno, CA.

The firefighters began their 6-hour drive to Fresno during the afternoon.

Personnel are reported to be doing well and are in good spirits.

At last report the Creek Fire had burned over 200,000 acres with 8% containment.

