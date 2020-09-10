U.S. Attorney General announces results of major methamphetamine operation

News

"Operation Crystal Shield" seizes more than 28,000 pounds of meth, plus cash and weapons

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - U.S. Attorney General William Barr joined top Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) officials in Phoenix on Thursday to reveal the results of an intensive six-month operation targeting Mexican cartels.

"Operation Crystal Shield" concentrated on major methamphetamine "transportation hubs," like those found in Phoenix and San Diego, but its investigations also extended into Imperial County.

Just some of the meth seized during Operation Crystal Shield

In just six-months, the operation generated more than 750 investigations, which resulted in more than 1,800 arrests. Agents also seized nearly 29,000 pounds of meth, more than $43-million in drug proceeds, and more than 280 weapons.

"The trafficking of meth poses a major danger to our communities and the federal government is determined to disrupt and dismantle and destroy the violent drug trafficking organizations that place profits over human lives." said Attorney General Barr.

The DEA's San Diego Field Division, which covers both San Diego and Imperial Counties, made 81 arrests, seized nearly 4,500 pounds of the drug, and $489,000 all by itself since January.

“In the months leading up to the launch of Operation Crystal Shield, communities across the United States experienced a surge of methamphetamine,” said DEA Acting Administrator Timothy J. Shea. “The

COVID pandemic locked down many communities and impacted legitimate businesses, but the drug trade continued. Under difficult conditions, DEA – along with our federal, state, and local partners – never stopped working as we helped stem the flow of methamphetamine onto our streets, even as

violent drug traffickers sought new ways to smuggle it into the United States.”

More the tens of thousands of pounds of drugs seized during the operation

“Although San Diego and Imperial Counties have been locked down since March due to COVID, DEA has been working hard to stop ruthless cartels from bringing methamphetamine into our communities,”

said Special Agent in Charge John W. Callery. We will continue to be relentless in our pursuit of criminals who continually attempt to poison our schools, communities and environment with methamphetamine and its residual carnage. Op Crystal Shield was implemented to accomplish that goal. It’s not over and DEA will be ever vigilant on behalf of the citizens of San Diego and Imperial Counties.”

The DEA launched Operation Crystal Shield on February 20, after identifying nine major methamphetamine trafficking hubs, including Atlanta, Dallas, El Paso, Houston, Los Angeles, New Orleans,

Phoenix, San Diego and St. Louis. Together these nine cities accounted for more than 75 percent of methamphetamine seized by DEA in 2019.



