3rd Annual Memorial Climb in honor of 9/11 at Telegraph Pass

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- Friday marks 19-years since the tragedy that forever changed our nation.

Every year, larger in-person gatherings and ceremonies are held to remember those who lost their lives on 9/11.

The twin towers were 110 floors, and to honor the first responders who made the brave climb on that Tuesday morning in 2001, the United Yuma Firefighters Association climbs the equivalent every 9/11.

In 2019, the Memorial Climb was at the Pancrezi building on 16th street, the year before that at the YFD training facility.

But this year, given the circumstances with COVID-19, they’re making the climb to new heights, braving Telegraph Pass.

Yuma Fire Department firefighter engineer, Aaron Wonders, said, “I think it’s important for us to continue the tradition, never forget, remembering the event that happened, praying for our country, and those that are still at war with terrorism. So the roots of [the Memorial Climb] started with our United Yuma Firefighters Association, but we have support from all throughout the community.”

4th Avenue Gym made a water donation, Rural Metro Fire will also have a static display fire engine, and YFD will be on-site with medical assistance.

Of course, the community is invited to participate!

The climb starts at 5 am Friday (9/11/20) at Telegraph Pass.