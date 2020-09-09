Neighbor recounts the day Yuma murder victim was discovered

News

Account shared on the same day suspect faces judge

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - On the same day an accused killer faces a judge, the neighbor of a murdered Yuma mother of four shares the story of the day the victim was found dead .

Prosecutors say 27-year-old Jordi Sosa killed 26-year-old Melissa Polino in June of this year. Sosa faces charges of first-degree murder, domestic battery, and armed robbery with a deadly weapon.

Polina's father found her dead in her home. Police say someone shot and killed her the day before.

Rocio Mendez, Polino's next-door neighbor told News 11's Crystal Jimenez about the morning of July 1st when she walked outside and heard Polino's father yelling for help.

“I ran into the mobile home to try to help him [MELISSA’S DAD] to try to give the girl [MELISSA] CPR to see if I was able to help but apparently when I went in there she was already dead and I wasn’t able to help her.” Rocio Mendez - Polino's neighbor

Mendez tells us Polina kept to herself, but she does say the victim lived with her four children. She says neighbors often saw Sosa coming and going from their home. Friends confirm, the two were in a relationship.

Court documents show, Sosa was accused of domestic violence less than two weeks before Polina's death. Records indicate she was the victim in that case as well.

During Wednesday court proceedings Sosa's defense attorney talked about getting information from two cell phones tied to the incident. It's unclear what information the phones may contain.

Sosa is scheduled to return to court in October. News 11 and KYMA.com will continue to follow his case and bring you new developments as they arise.