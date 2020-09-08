Coronavirus cases decreasing in California

News

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - California Governor Gavin Newsom provided an update on COVID-19 Tuesday morning. The update seems like a good sign for Californians.

Three thousand new COVID cases are added to California, a significant decrease. The overall state positivity rate is 3.4 percent for 14 days.

Four percent of COVID patients in hospital beds and ICU admissions have decreased by 21 percent statewide.

In Imperial County over the last two weeks, officials have reported 645 new cases, which amounts to 358 per 100,000 residents.

Coming up on the evening edition News 11 Gianella Ghiglino explains the benchmarks a county must pass to move on to the next phase of re-opening.