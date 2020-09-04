One found dead, one rescued in Imperial Sand Dunes

News

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY)-Border Patrol agents rescue a woman who was lost and in distress near the Imperial Sand Dunes early Monday morning.

The El Centro Sector Radio Communications was contacted by Mexicali Police in regards to a distress call made by a woman who illegally crossed the border. The woman said her husband, who had crossed the border with her, was dead, and she needed help.

The woman told agents her location, and they immediately rushed to the area. Agents say the woman was provided with water and appeared to be in good health, requiring no medical attention.

She said they had been walking for three days until they ran out of food and water. Her husband collapsed shortly after illegally crossing the border.

Agents were led to the husband, who was lying nearby. They found him unresponsive.

The woman, an undocumented immigrant from Mexico, was transported to a rally point for processing where agents conducted a criminal background investigation and further medical screening.

She was expelled back to her country of origin.