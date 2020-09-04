$100K for Somerton small businesses impacted by COVID-19

News

SOMERTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- The COVID-19 crisis has threatened several sectors of the economy, small businesses being the most vulnerable.

These shops are the lifeblood of rural local economies.

So when Local First Arizona created a relief fund to help small businesses impacted by COVID-19, the funds went quickly.

When the money was gone, the City of Somerton stepped up to create a relief fund dedicating $100,000 specifically for its family-owned, mom-and-pop, small scale businesses.

Liza Noland, director of rural programs at Local First Arizona, said, “What COVID has shown us is the economic importance and community importance of small businesses. That small business that's on the corner may be one of a few, there’s not a bunch of them."

She added, "The longevity and sustainability [of small businesses] are critical to the economics of the community itself."

Noland said, not many communities stepped up as quickly and meaningfully as the City of Somerton did.

On average, Somerton business owners can receive $2,500 each.

Here are the requirements:

Must have an active City of Somerton business license prior to COVID

Under 25 employees

Operate in a commercial location

Less than a million dollars in gross annual revenue

Submit an application HERE