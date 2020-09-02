Former braceros demand funds owed by the federal government in Mexicali

News

MEXICALI, B.C. (KYMA, KECY)-The President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, warned that the binational funds of former braceros (farmworkers) who live in both Mexico and the United States would disappear.

"There are billions of pesos that the Mexican government adapts to thousands of former Mexican braceros," said the leader of the former braceros in Baja California, Martha Lugo.

It is estimated that in Baja California alone, there are 3.5 million relatives of former braceros who are entitled to their funds.

Faced with this situation, in coordination with the bilateral movement of California, the ex-braceros began a permanent protest by placing tarps on strategic roads in Mexicali and in Los Angeles, California, where they demand the Mexican authority to their funds.