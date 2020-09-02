3 injured, including 2 children, after car crash near Wellton

News

WELLTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents from Wellton Station responded to a two-vehicle serious injury collision on Interstate 8, near milepost 34, on Tuesday morning.

Two children were flown to a Phoenix hospital with critical injuries after a crash near Wellton earlier this morning.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS) says the collision happened approximately at 6:52 a.m. eastbound on Interstate 8 at milepost 34.

Troopers investigating the crash say a vehicle was speeding when it rear-ended another car in the eastbound lanes of I-8, causing it to lose control and sending the car off the road.

The vehicle that rolled over had two adults and two small children. The woman was taken to the hospital in Yuma to treat her injuries.

DPS says the driver at fault and two others fled the scene on foot.

However, Troopers caught the suspects shortly after. The driver was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

DPS have not ruled out if alcohol is as a factor in this collision.