Yuma man nominated at this year’s MTV Video Music Awards

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY) - A local artist makes career moves with his music video '5 Seconds of Summer - Wildflower' that was recently nominated for the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards (VMA's).

Michael Freeby tells News 11 that, unfortunately, the results were not what he had hoped. His music video lost against Justin Bieber's duet with singer Arianna Grande.

However, he feels humbled that his work was recognized on a platform like the VMA's. He only feels more motivated to make a comeback in the following years.

Tonight on News 11's Early Edition at 5 p.m., Carmen Valencia brings you a one on one interview with Michael on his journey to this point and his upcoming plans.