YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)-A level two sex offender changes home address.

The Yuma Police Department says 24-year-old Miguel Aguilar now lives at the 8000 block of E. 37th Lane in Yuma.

On August 2016, Aguilar pled guilty to 2 counts of attempted Child Molestation.

Aguilar is described as 5 feet, 11 inches, weighs 220 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

He is level 2 sex offender with a medium risk to re-offend.