YCSO issues Level 3 Sex Offender Notification

Convicted sex offender relocates to Yuma neighborhood

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) has issued a Level 3 Sex Offender alert for a local neighborhood.

63-year-old William Rex Evans

YCSO says 63-year-old William Rex Evans is now residing in the vicinity of 40th Street in Yuma. Evans was convicted in 1987 of the second-degree rape of a 13-year-old girl in Pendleton, Oregon. He was also found guilty of sexual assault in 2005 in Colorado.

At this point, Evans is not on probation, nor is he on parole. However, he is considered a Level 3 sex offender, which means authorities say he's at a high risk to reoffend.

Evans is five foot eight and weighs around 160-pounds. He has gray hair and blue eyes.

YCSO says this notification is not intended to create fear, but rather to inform the community and make it safer.