Non-essential travelers see no border wait times at San Luis Port

SAN LUIS, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY ) - Across the southern border, people are experiencing delays up to six-hours just to cross through the pedestrian walkway or by car to get into the United States.

However, that is not the case for several Mexico residents crossing in San Luis, Arizona.

“We crossed so fast, for the past several weeks CBP officers don’t even ask you why we are crossing," said Alejandra Casillas, a resident of Mexico.

In a press release by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the agency claims they are cracking down on non- essential travelers. It mentions that "officials are taking measures to discourage non-essential travel to and from Mexico to limit the spread of COVID-19 in the United States."

Other residents tell News 11 that this week crossing has been smooth and that as of this week there haven't been any wait times. “Some times they’ve asked me but most times, I’ve told them why I’m crossing for errands and they’ve let me pass through with no problems," said Edelmira Ortega, a resident of Mexico.

