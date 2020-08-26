Border Patrol finds 6 undocumented immigrants in stash house operation

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)-Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents find six undocumented immigrants in a "stash house" on Monday.

Border Patrol agents say it received an anonymous tip indicating the location of the home being used to hide undocumented immigrants.

Yuma Station’s Integrated Targeting Team (ITT) along with Stonegarden law enforcement partners, conducted a welfare check on the residence.

An individual claiming to be the owner of the home gave agents consent to searching the house, resulting in the apprehension of six undocumented immigrants.

The six individuals were taken to Yuma’s Central Processing Center, where they were interviewed before they were expelled from the United States.

Agents did not provide additional information on the home location. Or if any other arrests were made.

Border Patrol agents say a “stash house” is a term used for a hideout that enables smugglers to move immigrants through the United States. From the outside, a stash house can look like any other residence, yet immigrants are kept in filthy conditions without sufficient food, water, or sanitary facilities. In extreme cases, immigrants have been beaten, raped, or held hostage until their families pay a ransom. Human smuggling organizations need stash houses to continue running their smuggling networks on the U.S.-Mexico border.