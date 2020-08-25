Convicted sex offender arrested at Calexico Port of Entry

News

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY)-A convicted sex offender was arrested last Saturday at the Calexico West Downtown Port of Entry after illegally entering the U.S.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) say agents patrolling the area found the man approximately a mile away from the port of entry.

The man was placed under arrest and transported to the El Centro Sector for further processing.

A record check revealed the 50-year-old man from Mexico, had a conviction from 2006 for Lewd or Lascivious Acts with a child under 14 years old out of San Bernardino, California.

The 50-year-old was sentenced to three years in prison for his conviction. He was previously removed from the U.S. in 2008.

CBP says in the fiscal year 2020, El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents have arrested and removed 44 individuals either convicted or wanted on sexual offense charges after they entered the U.S. illegally.