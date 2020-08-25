Border wait times at Calexico Port of Entry increase significantly

News

MEXICALI, B.C. (KYMA, KECY) - Individuals crossing the border were not happy over the weekend.

Drivers patiently waited to cross the border up to 10 hours at the Mexicali-Calexico border crossing. The U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) have slowed the crossing strategies to discourage non-essential travel.

CBP has applied this measure indefinitely due to the pandemic. According to a survey based on more than 100,000 travelers, it detected that 60 percent of the border crossings of citizens and residents made non-essential trips.

CBP adjusted its operations at the borders from Tijuana and Mexicali, where non-essential travelers were sent to a second inspection as well as limited activities at the entrance booths to make people aware of the health crisis experienced by the pandemic.

However, these measures mainly affect people who work and cross into the United States daily or make essential trips to Mexico.

Starting this week, the average waiting time at the crossings increases from two to four hours.