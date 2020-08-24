The billion-dollar AG industry stays afloat amid pandemic

News

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY)- Local farmers and labor workers deemed essential are preparing for the season to return in full swing in a couple of weeks amid the pandemic.

Paul Brierley, the Executive Director of the Yuma Center of Excellence for Desert Agriculture, tells News 11 that they will receive up to $200,000 in donations to open up a lab for the upcoming harvesting season.

The new lab will test all workers in the workforce for COVID-19, this to prevent a breakout of infections like other meat plants have experienced.

