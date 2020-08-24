Gymnastics World of Yuma reopens

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Gymnastics World of Yuma (GWOY) reopened it's doors last week, giving children somewhere to get active and have fun.

GWOY has been operating for over 30 years, where gymnasts have a place to train for their next competition or to learn a new skill.

When the pandemic began in March, the gymnastics gym was forced to close its door like many other businesses.

After reopening last week, Teralene Blanner, owner of GWOY, says business hasn't been the same since before the pandemic.

The gym used to have 250 kids, and so far only 180 of them have returned.

Blanner says her gym is following the CDC guidelines that allowed businesses to reopen across Arizona. It includes promoting social distancing, cleaning regularly, and providing sanitizing stations throughout the gym.

Gymnasts aren't required to wear a mask, and coaches are encouraged to wear masks when near the children.

The staff is tested for the virus before returning to work. However, they are not required to continue to get tested if they do not want to.

In the United States children represent about 9% of all COVID-19 cases according to the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children's Hospital Association.

If an outbreak were to happen at the gym, Banner says she has several plans depending on how severe the infestation is. She says if it's not a high-risk situation, they do not plan to close their doors again but will notify those who have been exposed to someone with COVID-19.

Banner is glad she's able to provide somewhere for children to be able to get out and active, especially since some students haven't been able to return to in-person instruction for school.