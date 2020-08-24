News

IMPERIAL, Calif. (KYMA, KECY)-Several businesses reopen in Imperial following the City of Imperial's decision to deem all essential companies and allow them to resume.

13 On Your Side's Alexandra Rangel spoke to one business owner that never closed down, saying bills needed to be paid for, and her business was essential to their livelihoods.

Other business owners, declined interviews from fear that the county would retaliate.

Last Friday, the Imperial County stated in a press release that businesses that reopened and went against the county health order would be regulated.

