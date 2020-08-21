‘Save the Children’ rally bringing awareness to child trafficking

News

(KYMA, KECY)-#SavetheChildren hashtag has gone viral on social media to end child trafficking.

People from other states continue to protest towards a change. In hopes to bring awareness to a topic individuals believe isn't vocalized enough.

Individuals continue to create signs and raise their voices and to use their words to create action towards an end to child sex trafficking.

However, individuals on Facebook claim the hashtag #SaveourChildren has been blocked on the social media platform for violating its community standard rules.

Three weeks ago, people gathered together at the Arizona Capitol to raise raise awareness about sex trafficking.

According to Child Rescue Coalition (CRC), children ages 7-13 are most vulnerable to child sexual abuse. CRC has identified 71 million unique IP addresses worldwide sharing and downloading sexually explicit images and videos of children.

CRC says with today's technology, the circulation of child sexual abuse material – sometimes inaccurately referred to as “child pornography” – has exploded worldwide.