Yuma Border Patrol agents find 10 undocumented immigrants on passenger train

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)-Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents arrested ten undocumented immigrants on Wednesday after waiting for the train in downtown Yuma on Thursday.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said agents conducted an immigration check on a group of individuals waiting for the train at Amtrak station early Wednesday morning at approximately 2 a.m.

After agents checked their records, it arrested eight individuals, all Mexican citizens, who were illegally present in the United States.

Agents arrested a woman, a U.S. citizen from Yuma, who drove the undocumented immigrants to the Amtrak station. After locating her vehicle, a 2018 Toyota Tacoma, agents discovered two additional undocumented immigrants, both Mexican citizens, hiding in the vehicle.

The 19-year-old woman was arrested for human smuggling.

The vehicle was seized, and the undocumented immigrants were removed from the country for immigration violations.