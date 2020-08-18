Democrats oppose President Trump’s visit to Yuma

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - President Trump's visit to Yuma Tuesday, came the same week as the Democratic National Convention, and local democrats were not happy about the visit.

This is the second visit to Yuma during the President's re-election campaign. Meanwhile Democrats rallied their supporters and opposed his in-person visit with a big crowd.

One Yuma resident expressed her concerns of the Trump administration during the pandemic, and how she's been personally affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Sheri Johnson says she was a restaurant manager for over 20 years before the pandemic. Johnson is also a single mother to her children.

“I don’t know from one day to the next what I’m going to do. Or how I’m going to pay rent. Or how I’m going to keep the lights on. I’m so angry and so devastated that he let us down. I voted for him. And I won’t make that mistake again.” Sheri Johnson - Yuma Resident

Representative Charlene Fernandez hopes for change, and discusses the border wall and agriculture.

These two topics President Trump and candidate Joe Biden have been vocal on.

Rep. Fernandez says the Democratic party has a comprehensive plan that would make sure people who want to come to the United States do so legally, and can afford living here.

The democratic convention continues today with the theme "Leadership Matters" and you can watch on the Democratic Convention website.