Missing hiker found dead in Telegraph pass

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)-A New Mexico man was found dead on Sunday after not coming back from his trip to the Telegraph pass.

The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) says it received reports on August 15, of a missing hiker approximately at 3:15 p.m.

Notifying parties of the missing hiker, 54-year-old George Wesley had last spoken with him earlier that morning. According to the reporting party, Wesley said he was hiking at the Telegraph pass and should have returned by noon, says YCSO.

The YCSO Search and Rescue along with the United States Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine aerial searched the area.

The search continued late Saturday night, ending at midnight due to low visibility.

On Sunday, August 16, at approximately 6:30 a.m., the search resumed.

Wesley's body was found at approximately 7:12 a.m., about a mile from the main trail.

Next of Kin was notified.

YCSO would like to thank all of the agenicies that assisted with the search.