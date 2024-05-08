CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Great white shark found off the coast of Alabama

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A rare great white shark was spoted off the coast of Alabama recently, according to footage captured.

Researchers with the University of South Alabama captured of the juvenile female shark while conducting a survey of fish movement near the state's artificial reef zone in about 150-feet of water.

The shark is approximately eight feet long and is believed to be about 15 years old.

Scientists have named the photogenic shark Miss Pawla, after a school mascot. Miss Pawla was first spotted in mid-April, and was still in the area ten days later.

Since white sharks can live more than 50 years, she won't reach maturity until she is at least 30.

Great white sharks are becoming increasingly common in the cooler waters off New England and California, and they have been seen in the Gulf of Mexico before as well. However, this is the first documented sighting of a great white in this area near Alabama's coast.